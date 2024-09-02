Home > News > Gemini Live Could Soon Enhance Your Android Auto Experience

Gemini Live Could Soon Enhance Your Android Auto Experience

Abubakar Mohammed
Gemini Live
In Short
  • Gemini Live, a part of the Gemini Advanced subscription, could soon make its way to Android Auto.
  • The strings and assets in the latest Android Auto APK confirm the existence of Gemini.
  • We're not sure when the feature will roll out or if it will completely replace Google Assistant.

So far, we’ve seen Google add Gemini to Android devices and Google services, but that’s far from Google’s goal of expanding Gemini across its ecosystem. It looks like the next service in the line to receive Gemini will be Android Auto.

Android Auto is all set to get a taste of Gemini Live, a part of the Gemini Advanced subscription tier. Yes, Gemini could soon replace Google Assistant on Android Auto, and the strings found in the latest Android Auto Beta APK confirm the same.

In the latest Android Auto Beta v12.8.143544, Android Authority‘s Assemble Debug spotted a monochrome Gemini icon asset, indicating there might be initial Gemini support already shipping in Android Auto.

Gemini Android Auto : Gemini Live
Image Courtesy: Assemble Debug

Besides, they also found a string “gearhead_assistant_action_Kitt_live_query” with the value “Start Conversation.” The values “Live” and “Conversation” indicate that we’re quite possibly looking at a Gemini Live integration of sorts. Besides, AssembleDebug also found a GeminiLiveAssistantAction function inside the app, further cementing the claim.

The presence of Gemini in Android Auto Beta makes us wonder if Google will completely replace Google Assistant on Android Auto (which works phenomenally well in our experience). Gemini Live is a part of the Gemini Advanced subscription. So, it’s unclear if Google will replace Assistant with Gemini Live for free or include only basic Gemini instead.

What are your thoughts on Gemini Live coming to Android Auto? Let us know in the comments below. If you want to be one of the first people to try out Gemini on Android Auto when the feature starts rolling out, get the latest Android Auto beta APK from here.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

