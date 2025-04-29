Google’s NotebookLM Can Now Generate AI Podcasts in Over 50 Languages

Google’s standout product, NotebookLM, which went viral for generating natural-sounding AI podcasts, now supports over 50 languages. Previously, NotebookLM could generate AI podcasts only in English. However, with the latest update, NotebookLM can now generate Audio Overviews aka AI podcasts, in over 50 languages such as French, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese, and more.

To generate AI podcasts in a different language, click on Settings under the NotebookLM project and choose “Output language”. Next, select the language from the drop-down menu and click on “Save”. Now, the AI podcast will be generated in your chosen language.

Even if you have uploaded your documents in English or another language, you can choose a different output language for the AI podcast. I generated an AI podcast in another language in NotebookLM, and it did a wonderful job. By the way, NotebookLM uses Gemini‘s native multimodal capability to produce AI podcasts in different languages.

Recently, Google added the ability to join the AI podcast and interact with AI hosts, which makes the experience even more immersive. Not to mention, you can now add relevant sources from the web to NotebookLM by describing what information you need. This way, you can add the latest information from the web to create an expansive knowledge base.