Google Docs Could Soon Let You Create NotebookLM-style Podcasts

Ever since Google rolled out the Audio Overview to NotebookLM last year, the world has been hooked into creating custom AI podcasts. Besides NotebookLM, the podcasts feature is also accessible inside the Gemini app and now Google is expanding it to its Workspace suite of apps, including Google Docs.

In a blog post shared earlier today, Google has announced that it’s adding a bunch of new Gemini features to Workspace apps. The biggest highlight of this update is the addition of the AI Audio overviews to Google Docs, meaning you’ll soon be able to create podcasts from a document. The app will offer a way to have Gemini read out text from your files and share insights about them. Google says this feature will come to alpha testing in a few weeks‘ time.

Docs is also getting some AI writing help in the form of a new Help me refine option. This will suggest improvements to your written piece to make it clearer and more structured. Personally, I feel it would be a good alternative to getting Gemini to rewrite your texts. Instead, it could help you communicate better. The feature may, however, arrive much later, since it’s expected to be available in alpha “later this quarter“.

Besides that, Google has announced Workspace Flows for automating multi-step processes using AI to “research, analyze, and generate content”. Google Sheets is also getting some AI treatment in the form of a Help me analyze tool. As the name suggests, it’ll offer counsel on your spreadsheets and give you pointers to improve them.

Google has been going all in by integrating Gemini across all of its services, killing Google Assistant in the process. NotebookLM itself has been a breakout feature for many users. Its demand has necessitated the need for a dedicated app that’s coming soon.

Are you excited about creating AI podcasts inside Google Docs or is there something else you want to see? Let us know in the comments.