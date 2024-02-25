Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched Globally with Mighty Powerful Cameras

Merely a couple of days after its China unveiling, Xiaomi today launched its flagship of the year, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, globally at MWC 2024. It’s the third smartphone in the 14 series, and like Xiaomi’s Ultra phones in the past, the company has gone all out with its specifications while keeping the price in check in a typical Xiaomi way. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications

It turns out the rumors that were floating around about Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s specifications were pretty accurate. The phone features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate with Xiaomi’s Ceramic glass protection on top and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Moreover, like Samsung, Xiaomi has embraced Titanium chassis for the 14 Ultra. Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

As for the performance, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the main highlight of the phone is its cameras.

The phone features a quad camera setup consisting of a primary 50MP wide Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor, a secondary 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom and OIS, a third 50MP telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom and OIS, and a fourth 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera can zoom up to 30x using AI.

Besides the main camera, the rest are Sony IMX 858 sensors. The front camera is a 32MP snapper. Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica continues on the 14 Ultra as well, so you’ll find additional software features in tow here.

This time, the cameras have much wider apertures, combined with a much larger sensor size, expect camera performance that can rival or surpass the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s too soon to comment before someone tests out the cameras in detail, but it’s very much possible.

The phone features a 5,300 mAh battery capable of 90W wired, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Besides, the phone is IP68 water resistant. Xiaomi claims the battery has the highest energy density and its overall battery life expectancy has been increased by 17%. The phone comes with Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra also features the T1 Signal enhancement chip, which the company claims will increase cellular performance by up to 37%, Wi-Fi performance by up to 16%, and will support two-way satellite communication.

As for the storage variants, the phone will be available in a single storage variant globally, with 16GB LPDDD5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. China, on the other hand, gets three configurations, i.e. 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

It will be available in two color variants – Black and White and has been priced at 1500 euros (~Rs. 1,35,000 or $1,625) globally. The phone also comes in a limited edition Ceramic Blue colorway in China.

The price hasn’t been bumped too much when compared to last year’s Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and all the improvements the 14 Ultra offers, make it a great upgrade. What are your thoughts about the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra? Will you be buying one? Let us know in the comments section below.