Google will integrate its video conferencing service Google Meet right into Gmail app on Android and iOS over the coming weeks. With this integration, users no longer need the dedicated Google Meet app to join meetings.

Whenever you get a meeting invite through Gmail, you can simply tap on the URL and be part of the meeting without any added friction in the process, as demonstrated below.

The integration comes at a time when Google Meet’s dedicated app amassed 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. Google Meet will exist within the Gmail app as a separate bottom tab.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll soon notice a new Meet tab on your phone’s Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap,” says Google.

You get the option to start a new meeting, generate a meeting link that you can share, and schedule a meeting in Calendar. Moreover, if you tap on “Join with a code” option, you can join meetings by entering the meeting code.

Luckily, Google offers a way to disable the new Meet tab if you don’t use it. You can disable Meet tab from Settings -> Account -> Meet. Here, you will have to uncheck the Meet option.

It is worth noting that Google recently integrated Meet with Gmail on the web. It is accessible from the left side pane present in Gmail. Google aims to deliver a seamless experience to users with these handy integrations.

Ever since Google made Meet available for free, the company noticed a widespread adoption and is adding new features to retain users. The Mountain View giant recently added a grid view for video calls and is currently working to add background blur feature.