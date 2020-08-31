Google Maps started a test displaying traffic lights in July. According to Android Police, Google is expanding the scope of the test to a wider scale, at least in the U.S. As per the report, the feature seems to be enabled by default through a server-side change. Just like we reported last month, traffic lights are available in both the map UI and the navigation interface.

The report mentions that traffic lights are now showing up for Google Maps users in the United States. However, it seems missing for users in Canada and France. It is not available in Google Maps app on my phone here in India either.

It seems like Google has not done any major overhaul in the implementation since its initial trial run. The traffic light indicator icon looks just the same as the one we have seen before. Anyway, Google’s efforts to expand the feature is good news for anyone who uses Maps.

Although we don’t have a clear timeline yet, we could expand the software giant to expand its traffic light testing to more regions in the coming months. For now, we will have to wait until Google scales up the feature, which, knowing Google, could take a long time.

So what do you think about Google displaying traffic lights in Maps? Is it a feature you want to use, or would you rather just ensure you don’t miss a traffic light by keeping a vigilant eye out for it? Let us know in the comments.