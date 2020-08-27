Google Maps is improving the Saved tab with the latest update. The update is primarily focused on enhancing the usability of the feature with neat reminders. Saved tab now includes three sections namely Recently saved, Nearby saved, and Visited.

Thanks to this revamp, Google Maps will now organize all your recently saved places at the top of the Saved tab for quick access. Moreover, Maps will add a carousel of saved places in a ‘Recently saved’ section, as you can see below:

If you have switched on location permissions, Google Maps will automatically sort the nearby saved places by distance so that you can easily plan your trip accordingly. This should come in handy, especially for 1-day visits.

Another feature being added is a section for previously visited places. This is along with insights regarding the travel distance organized by time, city, region, or country. Again, the feature only works if you have turned on Location History.

Although people are relying less on Google Maps these days due to the pandemic, the company notes that users still utilize the Saved tab to wishlist places. According to Google, people have saved more than 7 billion places on Google Maps.

The top 10 most saved places in Maps are Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Kiyomizu-dera, Colosseum, La Sagrada Familia, Fushimi Inari Taisha, Arc de Triomphe, Trevi Fountain, Pantheon, and Buckingham Palace. Also, rising categories in saved places are national forests, rivers, ice cream shops, farms, coffee bean stores, waterfalls, rest shops, bike stores, free parking lots, and RV parks.

Google is rolling out these changes on Maps today. However, in typical Google fashion, it might take a few days before it reaches your smartphone.