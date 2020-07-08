Google Maps is arguably the best web mapping service out there. While Maps has several features to make it the first choice for a lot of users including me, it doesn’t show traffic lights on the road. Well, that’s probably about to change in the near future.

As spotted by one of the readers of Droid Life, Google Maps is currently testing the possibility of adding traffic lights, at least on the Android side of things. As can be seen in the image below, the software giant is experimenting with traffic lights by adding small icons. However, it seems to be part of a limited test for now.

From what it looks like, the traffic light icon will be present both in the normal map UI and in navigation mode. According to the report, the traffic light icon apparently becomes bigger in size when the user is in the navigation interface.

Notably, this is not the first time traffic lights have been incorporated into a maps application. Apple introduced a similar feature for Apple Maps alongside iOS 13 last year.

The feature appeared on Google Maps version 10.44.3. I’m not seeing it on my device when I checked. Do let us know if it appears on your device in the comments.

We can’t say for sure if Google has any plans to scale up this feature in the near future. Either way, it will be a convenient feature for all Google Maps users who use the application on a daily basis for getting around the city and especially, ride-hailing drivers.