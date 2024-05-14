Home > News > Google Introduces Gemini 1.5 Flash, a Small and Efficient AI Model

Google Introduces Gemini 1.5 Flash, a Small and Efficient AI Model

Arjun Sha
gemini 1.5 flash model introduced by google
Image Courtesy: Google
In Short
  • Google's new addition to the Gemini family is a small, fast, and efficient model called Gemini 1.5 Flash.
  • It's designed for tasks where speed and efficiency matter the most.
  • It still gets multimodal capabilities and brings a context length of up to 1 million tokens.

Along with the improved Gemini 1.5 Pro model launch, Google also introduced a new model called Gemini 1.5 Flash at the Google I/O 2024 event. It’s a lightweight model that is designed for speed and efficiency. And it also gets all of the multimodal reasoning capabilities and a large context window of 1 million tokens, similar to the Pro model.

The Gemini 1.5 Flash model has been developed for tasks where low latency and efficiency matter the most. It’s basically a smaller model, similar to Anthropic’s Haiku, but brings all of the latest advancements. Google has not disclosed the parameter size of the Gemini 1.5 Flash model.

gemini 1.5 flash announced by google
Image Courtesy: Google

If you want to check out the Gemini 1.5 Flash model, you can head over to Google AI Studio (visit) and start testing the model right away. There is no waitlist to access the model and it’s available in more than 200 countries around the world. Developers and enterprise customers can also access the Flash model on Vertex AI.

The Gemini 1.5 Flash model should be much more powerful than other smaller models like Google Gemma, Mistral 7B, Phi-3, etc. It’s a native multimodal model and can process text, audio files, images, and videos. What do you think about the latest addition to the Gemini family? Let us know in the comments below.

