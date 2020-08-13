Google’s Files app recently gained the ability to hide sensitive files with a Safe Folder. The software giant is now reportedly working to help you group your important files with a new ‘Favorites’ folder. XDA’s Mishaal Rahman managed to enable the feature in Google Files version 1.0.325710463.

According to the report, you will be able to add files to the Favorites folder with the ‘Add to Favorites’ option in the overflow menu. Just like Safe Folder, the upcoming Favorites folder will exist in the Collections section of the app. In case you’ve never used Google Files, the Collections section is present on the home page (Browse) of the app.

In fact, having a Favorites folder will come in handy for several users. You can seamlessly bookmark important files for faster access. For instance, if you’re a student, you could add your academic schedule time-table, important notes for quick revision, and much more to this folder. You could also use this folder for instantly accessing the local copy of your important documents, as these files usually get lost among other files unless you put in the efforts to categorize them in a separate folder.

With all that said, do keep in mind that Google has not enabled the feature for everyone just yet. Since the feature seems almost ready, we could expect Google to add the feature in the next Google Files beta. If everything goes according to the plan, Favorites folder will make its way to the stable version in a future update.

Featured Image Courtesy: XDA-Developers