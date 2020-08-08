With an official blog post, Google recently decided to re-enable a feature for its “Files” app called the “Safe Folder”. The Mountain View-based company was seen developing the private folder earlier. However, the feature was pulled off even before making its way to the end-users.

So, the “Safe Folder” feature is pretty self-explanatory. It provides you with a dedicated folder in which you can hide your sensitive photos, videos, presentations, and other files from prying eyes. The company introduced the feature as “in many places around the world, sharing a personal device with spouses, siblings or children is often a cultural expectation,”.

Now, the “Safe Folder” is available in the beta version of the “Files” app, as of now. However, the company plans to roll out the feature to end-users pretty soon.

So, in this piece, I am going to tell you how you can set up your own safe folder. And also how you can transfer your files, pictures, or videos from other folders of the app to the safe folder.

How to Set-up the “Safe Folder”

Now, keep in mind, you need to get beta version 1.0.323 of the “Files” app via the Play Store Beta Program. Or you can download it externally from APKmirror.

So, after installing the said version of the app, follow the steps below to set up your “Safe Folder”.

Launch the app on your device by tapping the “Files” icon.

on your device by tapping the “Files” icon. From the bottom menu-bar, tap “Browse” to access your synced folders. On this page, you will find a “Collections” section under which there will be a “Safe Folder” option. Tap on the “Safe Folder” and you will get to set a 4-digit PIN for the folder.

and you will get to set a 4-digit PIN for the folder. Set your desired PIN and voila! You’re all set up.

Now, with the “Safe Folder” all set up, you can now easily move your files from other folders to the safe one to prevent other users from accessing them.

How to Move Files to the “Safe Folder”

So, here’s how you can transfer your files and media from other folders to the “Safe Folder”.