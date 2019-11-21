Google Duplex has today received an impressive new update that allows it to book movie tickets for users in the US and UK. The feature is available via the Google Assistant or the Google App on Android.

Users can simply search for showtimes for movies they are interested in watching, and Google will show up a ‘Book Tickets’ button with the Google Assistant logo on it. Tapping on this will take users through the entire process of booking a ticket, with minimum input required by the user. The feature automatically fills out required details for booking the tickets, and can even fill out payment details if you have your card added in Chrome.

This new feature doesn’t require Google to make a call to the movie theatre or ticket service. Instead, it simply fills out the text fields on their websites so you don’t have to.

Google says that the feature works with over 70 cinemas and ticketing services including AMC, Fandango, MJR Theaters, and Movietickets.com. In the UK, the feature will also work with Odeon cinemas.

Since the feature isn’t available in India yet, we’ve not been able to try it out for booking a movie ticket using Duplex. However, based on what we’re seeing online, it does look like the feature works fairly well, which is definitely great. Imagine booking movie tickets without having to type out your details every single time. Sounds awesome.