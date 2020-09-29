In July, Google added dark mode support for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android. The software giant is now rolling out a similar update for the iOS versions of Docs, Sheets, and Slides. With this update, these three productivity apps join the list of Google apps to have dark mode support on both Android and iOS.

All three apps respect iOS’ system-wide dark mode settings. Hence, if you’re someone who has already switched to the dark mode from the ‘Display & Brightness’ section in your iPhone’s Settings app, you will see the dark mode variants of Docs, Sheets, and Slides by default. You do, however, have individual controls to toggle dark mode from the app’s Menu -> Settings -> Theme.

Just like the implementation on Android, you can preview the document in Light theme using More -> View in light theme. This approach will give you a better idea regarding how the document will look for other collaborators and viewers who might be using light mode. Plus, in some cases, it’s just easier to view documents in light mode.

Google says that the dark mode for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is now available with the latest versions of the apps on the App Store. It remains unclear if the rollout is strictly based on the latest app update or the company is bringing dark mode through a server-side change. Either way, if you’re someone who has been waiting for dark mode on any of these apps, now would be a good time to update them.

Download Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on the App Store