As someone who loves to turn on dark mode on all the apps possible, new apps announcing support for dark mode is something I’m always excited about. Today, Google has started rolling out dark mode for Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android.

The implementation respects system-wide dark mode toggle and hence, you will not have to do any adjustments if your System Theme is set to Dark in Settings. Alternatively, you may control the preferences for individual apps from Menu -> Settings -> Theme.

Moreover, you can preview your current document or sheet in Light theme using More -> View in light theme. This way, you can choose to instantly view a few files in light theme, which would come in handy on several occasions.

If you’ve used any of the other Google apps in dark mode, you will be familiar with the color scheme Google has chosen for its implementation. The accents, however, are subject to variation based on specific apps.

As mentioned above, the company has just started rolling out dark mode. Hence, it might take a while until it reaches your device. As of this writing, Google has not enabled dark mode on any of these apps on my device. The software giant promises that dark mode will be widely available across Docs, Sheets, and Slides over the next couple of weeks.

Although the theme should reach your current app version since it is a server-side rollout, we would recommend you update these apps to the latest version available on the Play Store.