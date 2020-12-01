Google is rolling out an update to Google Docs that brings a bunch of improvements to the platform when you’re importing PDF documents. The improvements are mainly focused on image imports, text styles and formatting, and layout conversion.

According to Google, the update improves the image and text wrapping related to images when you’re importing PDF files. This way, you might be able to seamlessly edit the contents in the text associated with the image.

In addition, the update preserves various characteristics of the original file including underline, strikethrough, background color, and fonts. The main advantage of retaining the formatting is that you no longer have to manually make the changes to bring the imported file closer to the source PDF file.

Google Docs has also gained support for multi-column layouts, custom page sizes, tables with borders, and improved content ordering. You will notice them the next time you import PDFs to Google Docs. All these formatting options should prove helpful for users who import PDFs on a regular basis.

The changes are currently rolling out to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. The rollout started on the 30th of November and it could take up to three days for feature visibility.

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t mention the availability of these improvements for personal Google accounts. However, we could expect the software giant to make this convenient addition to users with personal Google accounts in the future.