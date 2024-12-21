Google Plans to Separate Search and AI with New “AI Mode”

Google search has evolved quite a lot over the years, and expanding AI overviews over the past couple of years. But it seems that won’t be the case going forward as the company is breaking apart its search and AI functionalities by introducing a new “AI Mode” for Google Search.

According to The Information, the search giant may start showing an AI option separately. This can be spotted at the top of the results page, which you can click upon to get AI-based results. The page will appear similar to the chat window that shows up in Gemini.

The page will also contain links to the sources that Gemini is using to bring up the results. There will be a search box below the AI-generated results. This is where you’ll be able to type a follow-up question related to the searched topic. But it is unclear at the moment whether this change will replace AI overviews from Google’s search results.

Image Credit: Tada Images/ Shutterstock

This could also be a response from Google to go toe to toe against their biggest competition in the AI industry right now, which is Open AI. They recently rolled out SearchGPT for public use, so Google could be trying to catch up with the same with this AI-only mode in Google search.

Honestly, this seems quite similar to what Bing did with its Copilot AI. It lets you switch to the AI view from the search results page, with your query already typed in. Honestly, I would hope Google moves the AI overview to this page and leaves the results page as it used to be.

That’s because AI answers are more often than not false. So shifting it all to its section would remove the clutter from the main search page. But what are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments.