Google Rolls out ChromeOS 120 Update for Chromebooks

Google has been putting major effort into making ChromeOS a desktop-class operating system. It has released ChromeOS 120 for Chromebooks today, bringing a slew of new features to improve multi-tasking and customizability. After Material You redesign of ChromeOS, this is another big update for power users who want features like virtual desks, Nearby self sharing, and more.

ChromeOS 120 Brings Virtual Desk, Self Share, and More

First of all, ChromeOS 120 adds a new Virtual Desk Button to the Taskbar/ Shelf. Virtual Desk was already live on ChromeOS, but users had to create a new virtual desk from the overview screen.

Now, Google has made it easier to create and manage virtual desks from the ChromeOS Shelf itself. You can name your virtual desks and move between multiple them quite effortlessly. Of course, Google has added the option to disable the desk name, which appears on the left side of the pinned apps.

Recommended Articles How to Update Your Chromebook Easily

Along with that, ChromeOS 120 finally brings Nearby Share’s Self Share feature which was a major pain point among the users. Despite having the same Google account on Android and Chromebook, users had to accept the transfer request.

On top of that, the Chromebook’s screen must be turned on for the transfer to take place. Well, not anymore. With the ChromeOS 120 update, you can now share files without having to accept the request or turn the screen on.

Next, users can now open the “App Info” page of apps and check whether it’s an Android app, PWA, or a Chrome app. It also shows the source from where the app has been installed along with the storage used.

In addition, you can now control the scrolling speed of the mouse and customize the key input and touchpad to right-click. You also now customize keyboard shortcuts for page up, page down, delete, home, insert, etc. from the Settings page.

Finally, if you have a touchscreen ChromeOS device, you can now resize the PiP window by simply pinching in or out. So these are all the new features that have been added to the stable version with the ChromeOS 120 update. The update will be rolled out in the coming days to all eligible Chromebooks.