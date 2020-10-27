As part of the rebranding of its G Suite productivity tools to Google Workspace earlier this month, Google also unveiled revamped logos for five of its popular cloud services, including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs and Meet. The new Drive icon started showing up a few days back and now, Google Calendar has seemingly joined the party. Believed to have been first spotted by Android Police, the redesigned Calendar logo is now rolling out as part of an app update.

As per the report, the new icon appears to be rolling out with version 2020.42 of the Google Calendar app. While it will eventually be available for all users through app updates, you can get it right now by downloading the latest Google Calendar APK from APK Mirror. Do note that while it is reportedly showing up for some folks after updating the app through the Play Store, it doesn’t seem to be the case for everyone.

Google unveiled the new icons earlier this month to a mixed response, with many users claiming that they are too similar, making it difficult to tell them apart from one another. The icons, which include the four colors of the Google logo – red, blue, green and yellow – are being rolled out not only to Workspace users, but Google says that it will be available to all consumers simultaneously.

In a statement to Android Police earlier this month, a Google spokesperson said: “The new icons will appear to all users spanning across consumer, business, education, and nonprofit beginning 10/6 in a phased rollout. In short, yes, these new app icons will also come to the corresponding consumer apps”.