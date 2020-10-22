Google already offers support for add-ons on Calendar, Gmail, and Drive. With the latest update, the company has expanded the availability to Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

Thanks to this expansion, you can now use supported third-party apps within Google Workspace across Docs, Sheets, and Slides. This integration will avoid the need to often switch apps as you can access everything you need in one place.

You can also see the Translate add-on for the side panel in the GIF below. With a dedicated Translate add-on, users can translate content on the fly. However, it is not widely available just yet.

Users can install add-ons using the “+” button present in the Google Workspace quick-access side panel. You can find step-by-step instructions to install and uninstall Google Workspace add-ons in the official support document right here.

It is worth noting that the add-ons you install will appear in the side panel across all Google Workspace apps. Moreover, admins can bulk install add-ons directly from Google Workspace Marketplace. There’s also the option to specify app access permissions for certain users in the admin console.

According to Google’s announcement post, these new add-ons are available to users with personal accounts, Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Google has already started rolling out Workspace add-ons for Docs, Sheets, and Slides. However, since it is an extended rollout, it might take up to 15 days for the feature to show up on your device.