After months of limited testing, Google has started rolling out Tasks integration in Calendar on Android and iOS. Thanks to this integration, you can now create, edit, and view tasks right from the Google Calendar app.

“You can now create and view tasks in Google Calendar on Android and iOS. Previously, you could only do this in Calendar on the web. Adding tasks to your calendar keeps to-do’s visible and allocates time for you to accomplish them, helping you accomplish what’s important,” wrote Google in a blog post.

Google had already integrated Tasks with Calendar on the web and Gmail. In its announcement post, Google mentions that tasks added to your calendar will automatically sync across desktop and mobile.

You can add tasks to your calendar by tapping on the ‘Create’ floating action button (FAB) present in the bottom right corner, followed by pressing on ‘Task’ from the pop-up menu. Similarly, you can delete tasks by tapping on that specific task and pressing the ‘Delete task’ option.

As mentioned earlier, Google has already started rolling out Tasks integration in the Calendar app across Android and iOS. It is worth noting that it could take up to 2 weeks for the feature to appear in your Calendar app.

You don’t have to switch any toggles in the settings to enable Tasks on Calendar. As Google points out, the feature will be enabled by default. You can update the Google Calendar app on your phone to the latest version from the links given below.

Download Calendar (Android | iOS)