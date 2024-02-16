Genshin Impact Pyro Archon’s Character Design Leaked

Genshin Impact is setting up slowly for the eventual Natlan release, which is going to be the next big region and chapter five of the Archon Quests. The Archon of Natlan is named Murata, the Lady of Fire, also known as the God of War. Recent leaks via genshin_leak@ovo.st revealed the chibi sticker of Murata, the Pyro Archon, giving us the first look at her.

The sticker shows the Pyro Archon with fiery orange hair styled in twin tails, with a Purple feather adorning her left bangs. She also appears to be wearing glasses and has red eyes. Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact (Edited by Sanmay Chakrabarty)

The chibi sticker of Murata is the first leak revealing her appearance, however, take it with a grain of salt as Gaming’s leaked chibi sticker showcased blue hair, while he had brown hair in the official design. Nonetheless, this is a good reference for how the Fiery Goddess Murata’s design may look once Natlan hits Genshin Impact.

Previous leaks also revealed that the Pyro Archon Murata will be a Polearm user and she will have a unique way of moving across Natlan’s terrain. Natlan is setting up to be one of the biggest updates in Genshin Impact. If Natlan archon quests are anything similar to the Fontaine archon quests, we are in for another masterpiece of storytelling.