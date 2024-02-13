Genshin Impact 4.5 Leak Reveals A New Potionomics Event

Genshin Impact’s 4.4 version introduced 5 new events, with many rewards, and we expect the same from the 4.5 version. Recent leaks about Genshin Impact 4.5 reveal a fun new event or activity coming to the version. The new leaked event will seemingly revolve around Potionomics.

The leak from GuraLeak reveals a new event with minigames for creating potions from materials. The Genshin Impact 4.5 leaked Potionomics event seems to have four different difficulty levels or challenges. 4.5 new activity/event

The event will feature a new NPC, and she appears to be a traveling merchant. However, we are not sure about the type of potions players will be creating in the new event, as the leaked potions haven’t appeared in the game.

Veteran Genshin Impact players will remember the ‘A Study in Potions’ and ‘Windblume’s Breath’ events, which were also about making potions (perfumes), alongside the Liyue Harbor Scent of Spring shop assistant, Ying’er.

Recent Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks also revealed a new banner is coming to the 4.5 version, featuring Albedo. The 4.5 update will also feature the new 5-star character Chiori and other quality updates.