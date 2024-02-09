Genshin Impact 4.5 Leaks: A New Type of Character Banner Might be Released

Genshin Impact 4.4 is currently in its first phase, and we are already getting leaks for the upcoming 4.5 banners. One of the recent leaks reveals that a new type of character banner is coming with the Genshin Impact 4.5 version. This banner will run next to the limited-time banners and the evergreen standard banner we are familiar with. However, it is rumored to feature a few additional kinks that the other banners don’t. New Banner Released in 4.5 is Limited via GenshinMeow

The leaks via GenshinMeow and HXG reveal that the new banner will run Albedo, alongside other characters in the 4.5 version. This new banner will feature a similar system to the epitomized paths used in the limited-time Weapon Banners in Genshin.

We guess that the new banner will feature the old 5-star characters who no longer are profitable for Genshin Impact, allowing newer characters to feature in the limited-time banners. And with an epitomized system available, players can get their favorite old characters with more surety, instead of banking on the 50-50 in limited banners, every 6 or 7 months they finally have a rerun.

Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse/Genshin Impact

However, we still don’t know if it’s going to be a one-off thing for the 4.5 version or if it will continue for the following versions as well. In our opinion, this is a good idea, as it puts more character choices in the banners and there are many old characters that are favorites in the community and players continue to wait for their reruns without actually getting one.