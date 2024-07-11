Genshin Impact Natlan: Name of the Female Character Shown in Teaser Leaked

The recent Natlan Teaser revealed three new characters to the Genshin Impact community, each of them quickly garnering their own following. Among the three revealed characters, the Hydro Girl received the most interest, with players anticipating her real name and release date. A recent leak from DK2, via HXG, has revealed the Chinese name of the Natlan Hydro Girl or Shark Girl. Image Courtesy: YouTube/Genshin Impact

According to the leak from DK2, the Chinese name of the Hydro Girl is 瑪拉妮, which directly translates to Marani and other pronunciations of the name in English can be Mualani or Malani. The Chinese version of the name means a graceful and determined girl, according to a rough translation from ChatGPT.

In the Natlan teaser, we saw the girl enjoying fishing and then riding a shark to cross the lake, which can be a mechanic connected with her or a common Natlan mechanic. There is not much we currently know about the new Natlan characters, but leaks do emphasize that she is going to be a Hydro character. Whatever the final name of the Natlan Hydro girl is in Genshin Impact, she is definitely going to have a lot of players targeting her when she finally appears on the banner.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Genshin Impact

The Hydro Girl is speculated to feature in the Genshin Impact 5.0 banner, which will be the first Natlan banner. If everything goes as per the expectations, then she should be releasing around August 27, 2024.

So, that’s everything we know so far about the Hydro Natlan Girl in Genshin Impact. Tell us the character you are most excited for and what’s your take of Natlan’s release. Don’t forget to check our coverage of Genshin Impact to find the more leaks leading up to Natlan’s release.