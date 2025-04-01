Genshin Impact Ifa Drip Marketing Revealed

Ifa is the latest addition to the increasing character roster of Genshin Impact, as he makes his first appearance in Genshin Impact 5.5. He is going to be a playable character in Genshin Impact, which has been confirmed by his latest Drip Marketing release from Hoyoverse. So, who is Ifa in Genshin Impact? Let’s find out from Ifa’s Drip Marketing in Genshin Impact.

Ifa Drip Marketing in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Ifa’s Drip Marketing reveals him as an Anemo character from the Flower Feather clan. His Drip Marketing says that he always descends from the sky, charging into the fray with a gun in hand. But instead of being a reinforcement for battle, he is a saurian doctor that takes care of saurians first and foremost, and then focuses on fellow humans.

Last time Ifa swung by, he picked up two jars of honey. I guess he’s making more crackers for baby saurians… Ah, don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. I just hope he remembers to leave some for me.

— Ororon

His Drip Marketing also reveals that he doesn’t remember faces well, but he always greets people nicely. From leaks, we have learned that Ifa is going to be a 4-star character who uses the Catalyst weapon type. His leaked kit reveals him to be an Anemo on-field driver who can also heal allies. He can be a good combination for Varesa teams in Genshin Impact if his leaks are correct.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

With Ifa’s Drip Marketing released, he is confirmed for Genshin Impact 5.6 banner, alongside Escoffier. He is expected to be in the second phase banner due to his Drip Marketing order. It is possible that the first half of Genshin Impact 5.6 will focus on Fontaine, while the second half focuses on Natlan. Ifa will release around May 9, 2025, if the normal 42-day version cycle remains unchanged for the Genshin Impact 5.5 version.

So, are you excited for Ifa in Genshin Impact 5.6? Tell us if you are planning to pull Ifa in the near future.