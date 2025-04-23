Home > News > Genshin Impact 5.6 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Genshin Impact 5.6 Livestream date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

The next Genshin Impact update is just a couple of weeks away, which means it’s time for players to learn what’s awaiting them. Hoyoverse has today announced the date and time for Genshin Impact 5.6 Special Broadcast, which will reveal information about the upcoming missions, characters, and events. So that you don’t miss out on the Special Broadcast, here is a guide for the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream date and time.

When is Genshin Impact 5.6 Livestream?

Escoffier Genshin Impact
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream is scheduled for April 25, 2025, at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). The 5.6 Special Broadcast will be streaming on Genshin Impact’s YouTube and Twitch channels simultaneously. The update is likely to take players back to Mondstadt in continuation of the last Albedo quest.

Here are the date and times for the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream for some of the popular regions around the world:

  • Release time in New Delhi, India: 5:30 PM IST on April 25, 2025
  • Release time in Tokyo, Japan: 09:00 PM JST on April 25, 2025
  • Release time in California, USA: 05:00 AM PST on April 25, 2025
  • Release time in Beijing, China: 08:00 PM CST on April 25, 2025
  • Release time in Toronto, Canada: 08:00 AM on April 25, 2025
  • Release time in Rome, Italy: 02:00 PM CET on April 25, 2025
  • Release time in Melbourne, Australia: 11:00 PM on April 25, 2025
  • Release time in Auckland, New Zealand: 01:00 AM on April 26, 2025
Also Read: Genshin Impact Long Night’s Oath: Location and Best Characters

Genshin Impact 5.6 Livestream Countdown

Here is the countdown timer for the Genshin Impact 5.6 special broadcast to help you avoid mental gymnastics with the time zones:

Genshin Impact 5.6 Livestream Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

The livestream should now be live on YouTube and Twitch! Enjoy!

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 5.6 Livestream

Genshin Impact 5.6 is expected to be a smaller update, but there are still a ton of new things that are coming with this release. From new character reveals to redeem codes, here is what you can expect from the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream:

  • New character reveals — 5-star Escoffier, 4-star Ifa.
  • Reveal details about the new mission
  • Showcase of the new limited-time events
  • New Genshin Impact codes
  • Other QoL changes and improvements

Are you excited for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update? Tell us in the comments about the character you are most interested in pulling for in the upcoming update.

Sanmay Chakrabarti

