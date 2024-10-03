Genshin Impact Leak: This Fatui Harbinger Won’t Be Playable for a Long Time

Fatui Harbingers have always been popular characters in the Genshin Impact community because of their strength and story importance. Every time a new Fatui Harbinger appears in the story, players are always wondering when they will become playable. This became even more of a case with the introduction of Il Capitano or The Captain in the Pyro Nation of Natlan. Il Capitano is considered the strongest Fatui Harbinger in the Genshin Impact lore and he will likely play a big role in the Natlan Archon quests. However, new Genshin Impact leaks might leave Il Capitano fans disappointed.

Il Capitano Not Playable in Genshin Impact 5.x, Leaks Suggests

Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact YouTube

Leaks via HomDGCat posted on Reddit, have revealed all the Natlan playable character IDs. The character IDs include all the Natlan characters introduced so far, including Chasca, Ororon, Citlali, and Iansan. However, one Natlan character that is missing is Il Capitano. According to the leaks, Il Capitano is the only Natlan character with an NPC ID instead of a character playable ID. This suggests that Il Capitano will not become a playable character in the Genshin Impact Natlan arc or 5.x versions.

Character IDs Leaked:

100 Kachina

101 Kinich

102 Mualani

103 Xilonen

104 Chasca

105 Ororon

106 Mavuika

107 Citlali

110 Iansan

Another thing to notice is that after Citlali’s character ID, there is a gap of three IDs before Iansan’s at 110. This means that 5.x arc will have three more unreleased characters other than the ones already introduced. Popular rumors expect one of them to be Madame Ping’s playable version of Liyue during the next Lantern Rite event. Other than that, there is a possibility of another Fatui Harbinger becoming playable in 5.x versions. The Fatui Harbinger Columbina has been previously leaked to become playable during the Natlan arc.

One thing to note is that this is only a leak, although marked as reliable. There is always a possibility for it to be untrue, so always take this information with a grain of salt.

Tell us how you feel about the possibility of Il Capitano not becoming playable in Genshin Impact 5.x versions. Also tell us your take on the three unreleased characters in the leak, giving us your opinion on who the characters can be in Genshin Impact.