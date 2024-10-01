Genshin Impact: Leaked Lore of New Weapons Fills Story Gaps of Natlan’s History

Genshin Impact’s Pyro Nation Natlan has an interesting backstory that is slowly getting released with each version. This is one region with a rich history that includes both the Dragons of Old and Abyss. The land of Natlan has seen countless battles and heroes of Natlan have always emerged to protect the different tribes while passing their ancient name to the later generations. The recent Genshin Impact 5.1 Livestream revealed about three new 4-star weapons being featured in the weapon banners. Now, leaks have emerged revealing lore information from the three weapons, revealing a ton of hidden details about the lore of Natlan.

New Genshin Impact 5.1 Weapon Lore Leaked

Leaks via HoneyHunter posted on Reddit reveal the lore of the new 4-star weapons featuring in version 5.1. According to the leaked lore, the weapons appear to be wielded by past heroes of Natlan, and each one contains a story about a major incident in the past.

Mountain-Bracing Bolt : This weapon was wielded by a Natlan hero named Sundjatta from the Children of the Echoes tribe. It tells the story of Sundjatta discovering the old passageway to the Cinder City , which was only known by the people forced into service by the old tyrannical Python King. In this new passage, Sundjatta found new bloodthirsty hordes and fought them to defend his home atop the Tequemecan Valley.

: This weapon was wielded by a Natlan hero named from the Children of the Echoes tribe. It tells the story of Sundjatta discovering the old passageway to the , which was only known by the people forced into service by the old tyrannical Python King. In this new passage, Sundjatta found new bloodthirsty hordes and fought them to defend his home atop the Tequemecan Valley. Fruitful Hook : This weapon was wielded by a Natlan hero named Burkina from the Scions of the Canopy. This weapon was created by Burkina with Tenoch’s help to harvest Flamegranate from the mother tree. Although he was able to climb to the Mother Tree barehanded, he couldn’t do anything about the winged-saurians that kept harassing him. After learning the ways of the winged beasts, Burkina created the Fruitful Hook and used it to block the attacks while climbing. The story continues and explains how the Turfire hero and the Mountain King Kongamato (who you might remember from Kinich’s companion quest) became friends.

: This weapon was wielded by a Natlan hero named from the Scions of the Canopy. This weapon was created by Burkina with Tenoch’s help to harvest Flamegranate from the mother tree. Although he was able to climb to the Mother Tree barehanded, he couldn’t do anything about the winged-saurians that kept harassing him. After learning the ways of the winged beasts, Burkina created the Fruitful Hook and used it to block the attacks while climbing. The story continues and explains how the (who you might remember from Kinich’s companion quest) became friends. Sturdy Bone: This weapon was wielded by a Natlan hero named Wanjiru from the Collective of Plenty. Wanjiru would destroy any weapon she wielded, so she jumped into the Great Volcano Tollan, the tomb of the great Dragon that once ruled the land in search of a new weapon. There she engages in a vicious fight with the shadow of the old dragon in her dream and defeats it, tearing away its tail only to wake up and find an actual dragon bone the shape of the tail she had just wrenched free. This dragon bone became the weapon that Wanjiru was looking for and she held onto it, waiting for the next battlefield.

All three leaked lore of the weapon gives us an insight into Natlan’s lore. Particularly, the mention of the Tyrannical Python King of the Cinder City and one of the Dragon Sovereign’s resting places in Great Volcano Tollan, gives us a much needed insight of the history of Natlan. Did we leave out something or failed to connect any dots? Tell us in the comment section, while also giving your take on the lore of the old heroes of Natlan in the 4-star weapons.