New Genshin Impact Banner Leak Reveals Upcoming Natlan Characters

Genshin Impact recently had its 4th anniversary and the game only appears to have touched the halfway mark in its story. With the Traveler currently navigating the difficult terrain of the Pyro Nation Natlan, the story is finally starting to spice up as the Archon quests mix with the story behind the Abyss. The upcoming version 5.1 will feature the new 5-star character Xilonen, alongside some strong reruns — Nahida, Hu Tao, and Chiori. Looking a bit forward, we finally have some strong Genshin Impact banner leaks about the upcoming new Natlan characters in version 5.2 and 5.3.

Genshin Impact 5.2 and 5.3 Character Release Order Leaked

Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact (edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Leaks via DK2 and hxg_diluc on X (Twitter) reveal that Chasca and Ororon will feature in version 5.2 while Mavuika and Citlali will feature in version 5.3. Mavuika was previously expected to be in the version 5.2 banners, so seeing her delayed to another version is definitely a letdown for many Mavuika fans. Still, the version 5.3 banners look absolutely stacked with quality, as Citlali is also expected to be a very strong Natlan character.

Genshin Impact Leaked character release order:

Version 5.2: Chasca (5-star, Anemo, Bow), Ororon (4-star, Electro, Bow)

Chasca (5-star, Anemo, Bow), Ororon (4-star, Electro, Bow) Version 5.3: Mavuika (5-star, Pyro, Claymore), Citlali (5-star, Cryo, Catalyst)

The leaks also reveal the rarity of each character — Mavuika, Chasca, and Citlali being 5-star, while Ororon being the only 4-star character. We also know that Ororon is going to be an Electro vision wielder from the recent 5.1 Livestream, Chasca is expected to have an Anemo vision (which was previously changed from Cryo), Mavuika will have Pyro vision, and Citlali is expected to have Cryo.

So, that’s about everything we have on Genshin Impact banner leaks. Did we miss out on anything? Tell us in the comment section and also give us your take on the leaked upcoming Genshin Impact character in Natlan.