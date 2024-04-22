Genshin Impact 4.7 Drip Marketing Reveals 3 New Characters

- Genshin Impact 4.7 is expected to be released around June 5, 2024, and feature three new characters.
- The three new characters featuring in 4.7 are Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos.
- The 4.7 version is also rumored to feature a new Spiral Abyss, and the next Dainsleif interlude chapter.
Genshin Impact 4.6 is just a couple of days away and HoYoverse has just released the Drip Marketing campaign for the upcoming 4.7 characters. Genshin Impact 4.7 is setting up to be a massive update, featuring three new characters. The latest Drip Marketing campaign from Genshin Impact reveals Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos as the three new characters in the upcoming 4.6 version. The 4.7 banners are going to be stacked if the rumored rerun characters are also correct. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.
Genshin Impact Clorinde Drip Marketing
Clorinde is going to be a 5-star Electro character with a Sword weapon type. Genshin players who have finished the Fontaine archon quest are well familiar with Clorinde, especially her face-off with Navia. She is the champion duelist of Fontaine and served as the bodyguard for the Hydro Archon Furina. She is rumored to be a DPS character with a focus on Overload reactions.
Genshin Impact Sigewinne Drip Marketing
Sigewinne, the head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide, finally becomes a playable character in Genshin Impact with the 4.7 version. Sigewinne is a 5-star Hydro character, wielding a bow. She is rumored to be a healer with strong offensive abilities. Her skill is rumored to create bubbles, which will drop water droplets that grant Bond of Life, which can make her the perfect partner for Arlecchino.
Genshin Impact Sethos Drip Marketing
Sethos is a 4-star Geo character wielding a bow, and we know very little about him. Sethos is from Sumeru and his Drip Marketing reveals that he helps inexperienced travelers find their way back from the boundless sea of sand. He is also mentioned as talkative and enjoys traveling by foot between desert and rainforest. Sethos should make his first appearance in Genshin Impact in Cyno’s new story quest in the 4.6 version.
Everything New in Genshin Impact 4.7
Genshin Impact 4.7 is setting up to be a massive update, not just because of the three new characters. The 4.7 version is also rumored to feature a new Spiral Abyss, finally bringing some much-needed change to Genshin Impact’s end-game. The 4.7 is also leaked to feature the next Dainsleif quest, likely exploring the Khaenri’ah ruins. Share your thoughts about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.7 version in the comment section below.
note- sethos us electro, not geo
atleast, the photo shows him as electro