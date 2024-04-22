Genshin Impact 4.6 Pre-Download Size Worries Players

Genshin Impact 4.6 is just a couple of days away from release and HoYoverse is finally allowing players to pre-download it. Genshin Impact’s X (Twitter) account recently posted the upcoming Maintenance time and pre-download size for the new update. However, the pre-download size has shocked the player base. The new update is big enough to be considered a re-download of the game. Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact on X

The maintenance of the Genshin Impact 4.6 version will start on April 24th at 06:00 AM (UTC + 8). If everything goes as per the norm, the maintenance period should be 3 hours, ending at 09:00 AM.

The Genshin Impact 4.6 pre-download size is 28.72 – 36.2 GB for PC and 8.57 – 9.9 GB for mobile devices. The pre-download files are big enough to be considered a re-download of the entire game, which no one was expecting.

Recent rumors have revealed that HoYoverse is working on ways to decrease the update size for each version. However, it seems that the new method of decreasing the download size hasn’t been implemented yet.

One of the notable Genshin Impact leakers has taken to X (Twitter), suggesting that the download size is large because the game is doing a full asset re-download. The Tweet also mentions that once all the assets are rebuilt, the patch size will be reduced considerably. This is supposedly a necessary action as HoYoverse has rebuilt all assets and by doing this they can remove the duplicates and improve the compression and patching mechanisms.

Genshin Impact 4.6 will feature one new character, Arlecchino, a new area called the Remuria, two new bosses, and two new Artifacts. The update is going to be packed with four exciting missions and will feature story chapters for Arlecchino and Cyno. Share your thoughts about the Genshin Impact 4.6 version in the comment section.