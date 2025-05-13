Skirk Element and Weapon Type Revealed in Genshin Impact 5.7 Drip Marketing

Skirk, the teacher of Childe, the Fatui Harbinger we all love, is finally here. Her first appearance caused disarray in the community back in the Fontaine update, and ever since, everyone has been waiting for her official release as a playable character. Hoyoverse has finally revealed Skirk’s drip marketing, confirming her element, weapon type, and release date in Genshin Impact 5.7.

Skirk Drip Marketing in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Skirk has been revealed to be a 5-star Cryo character with the Sword weapon type in Genshin Impact. She has been one of the most anticipated characters since her first appearance during the All Devouring Narwhal boss fight.

With her drip marketing released, Skirk is all set to feature in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7. Her Drip Marketing reveals some interesting details, mentioning that venturing into the universe and abyss are the same, in terms of braving the dark unknown.

In the days after the underground civilization collapsed, upon a patch of unremembered, scorched earth— The one who despised destiny plucked a young girl from the hand of fate. Once she had grown up, she too saved a child ensnared by providence. How good it would be, if warmth could be the measure of all things, if all tales could end in joy… Yet the road ahead is uncertain, the sights beyond unknown.

The Drip Marketing also gives us a glimpse of Skirk’s past and reveals that she might be the first clue to unravel all the questions the players have about the origin of Teyvat.

Skirk will arrive with the Genshin Impact 5.7 update, expected to be released around June 18, 2025.

With her Drip Marketing order in mind, she will likely feature in the first half banners. With Skirk’s release date confirmed in Genshin Impact, you should start saving on Primogems to spend on her banners.

Running low on Primogems? Use Genshin Impact codes to refill the Primogem stocks before Genshin Impact 5.7 comes knocking.

So, are you excited for Skirk’s release? Tell us what you expect from Genshin Impact 5.7 and whether you think it will drop big lore information or not.