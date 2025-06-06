Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Ever since Skirk’s drip marketing was revealed, the community has eagerly awaited the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update. With the 5.7 update only a couple of weeks out, it is finally time for the special broadcast where the developers will talk about all the new features and updates. Hoyoverse has officially announced the date for the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream. So, check out our Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream date and time guide and avoid arriving late to the party.

When is Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

The Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream is scheduled for June 6, 2025, at 08:00 PM CST (China Standard Time). This special broadcast will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube simultaneously. The livestream will reveal all details about the upcoming v5.7 update, including new characters Skirk and Dahlia.

So, get yourself ready for the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream and check out the date and time for your region from the list below:

Release time in New Delhi, India : 5:30 PM IST on June 6, 2025

: 5:30 PM IST on June 6, 2025 Release time in Tokyo, Japan : 09:00 PM JST on June 6, 2025

: 09:00 PM JST on June 6, 2025 Release time in California, USA : 05:00 AM PST on June 6, 2025

: 05:00 AM PST on June 6, 2025 Release time in Beijing, China : 08:00 PM CST on June 6, 2025

: 08:00 PM CST on June 6, 2025 Release time in Toronto, Canada : 08:00 AM on June 6, 2025

: 08:00 AM on June 6, 2025 Release time in Rome, Italy : 02:00 PM CET on June 6, 2025

: 02:00 PM CET on June 6, 2025 Release time in Melbourne, Australia : 11:00 PM on June 6, 2025

: 11:00 PM on June 6, 2025 Release time in Auckland, New Zealand: 01:00 AM on June 7, 2025

Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Countdown

If your region is not listed above, then don’t worry, as you can simply follow this countdown timer to watch the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream on time:

Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The livestream should now be live on YouTube and Twitch! Enjoy!

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream

Genshin Impact 5.7 is expected to bring in a boatload of QoL additions, while also adding one of the most hyped characters in the game. Here is a quick overview of what to expect from the livestream:

New characters — 5-star Skirk and 4-star Dahlia

Reveal details on Skirk’s companion mission

New weapon reveals — Skirk’s Signature Weapon

New Genshin Impact codes

Other QoL changes and improvements

Reveal the new events for Genshin Impact 5.7

Information on the new Artifact loadout save

Reveal details on the other QoL changes

More information on Nod-Krai

So, are you excited to learn about Skirk’s kit in the Genshin Impact 5.7 update? Tell us what you are most excited about for the upcoming update in the comment section.