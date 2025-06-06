Home > News > Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Ever since Skirk’s drip marketing was revealed, the community has eagerly awaited the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update. With the 5.7 update only a couple of weeks out, it is finally time for the special broadcast where the developers will talk about all the new features and updates. Hoyoverse has officially announced the date for the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream. So, check out our Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream date and time guide and avoid arriving late to the party.

When is Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream?

Genshin Impact Skirk Drip Marketing
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

The Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream is scheduled for June 6, 2025, at 08:00 PM CST (China Standard Time). This special broadcast will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube simultaneously. The livestream will reveal all details about the upcoming v5.7 update, including new characters Skirk and Dahlia.

So, get yourself ready for the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream and check out the date and time for your region from the list below:

  • Release time in New Delhi, India: 5:30 PM IST on June 6, 2025
  • Release time in Tokyo, Japan: 09:00 PM JST on June 6, 2025
  • Release time in California, USA: 05:00 AM PST on June 6, 2025
  • Release time in Beijing, China: 08:00 PM CST on June 6, 2025
  • Release time in Toronto, Canada: 08:00 AM on June 6, 2025
  • Release time in Rome, Italy: 02:00 PM CET on June 6, 2025
  • Release time in Melbourne, Australia: 11:00 PM on June 6, 2025
  • Release time in Auckland, New Zealand: 01:00 AM on June 7, 2025

Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Countdown

If your region is not listed above, then don’t worry, as you can simply follow this countdown timer to watch the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream on time:

Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

The livestream should now be live on YouTube and Twitch! Enjoy!

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 5.7 Livestream

Genshin Impact 5.7 is expected to bring in a boatload of QoL additions, while also adding one of the most hyped characters in the game. Here is a quick overview of what to expect from the livestream:

  • New characters — 5-star Skirk and 4-star Dahlia
  • Reveal details on Skirk’s companion mission
  • New weapon reveals — Skirk’s Signature Weapon
  • New Genshin Impact codes
  • Other QoL changes and improvements
  • Reveal the new events for Genshin Impact 5.7
  • Information on the new Artifact loadout save
  • Reveal details on the other QoL changes
  • More information on Nod-Krai

So, are you excited to learn about Skirk’s kit in the Genshin Impact 5.7 update? Tell us what you are most excited about for the upcoming update in the comment section.

