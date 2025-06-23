Genshin Impact 5.8 Drip Marketing Reveals Ineffa’s Element and Weapon

Genshin Impact 5.7 is currently in full swing, and players are having fun testing out many new Skirk builds. Although the update has only started, HoYoverse has already forced us to look forward to the next version. The latest Genshin Impact 5.8 drip marketing has just dropped, and it features a new character named Ineffa.

This is Ineffa’s first appearance in Genshin Impact. She has never even been mentioned in the story before her drip marketing. The drip marketing also reveals her element and weapon type, and of course, a little bit of lore.

Genshin Impact Ineffa Drip Marketing

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The Genshin Impact 5.8 drip marketing campaign reveals Ineffa to be an Electro character who uses a Polearm. As the drip marketing campaigns don’t reveal character rarities, we had to bank on trusted leaks to find out her rarities. The latest leaks mention her as a 5-star character.

As per her drip marketing, Ineffa is a “Multifunctional Robot for domestic applications.” She was created by a workshop and reactivated to serve as a companion. So far, there has been no mention of Ineffa in Genshin Impact’s storyline, so her role in version 5.8 is up for speculation. My best guess is that she is part of an ancient technology created with phlogiston.

…It’s been several years since she left — I wonder if she’s still following her own path. Did Mother feel the same way when I left on my journey, all those years ago…?

— Unknown author, from an ancient journal unearthed in Natlan

Genshin Impact 5.8 is expected to be a minor update, so Ineffa may be a ‘filler’ character. She is unlikely to be someone with actual importance in the overarching storyline. However, her character design looks unique, and I cannot wait to see how she plays in Genshin Impact.

Ineffa is expected to join the Genshin Impact character roster around July 30, 2025, as her drip marketing confirms her for the Genshin Impact 5.8 banners. Players will be able to obtain her from the first half limited 5-star character event banner. If you are already out of Primogems, then this is the perfect time to use some Genshin Impact codes to refill your stocks.

So, are you excited to pull Ineffa in Genshin Impact 5.8? Tell us your first impressions of the new robot girl down in the comment section. I personally love her design and may even pull for her in the upcoming update. However, with Nod-krai on the horizon, I won’t blame you for saving your Primogems.