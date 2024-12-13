Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Will Take You to Westeros in 2025

As a fan of both the “Song of Ice and Fire” books and the “Game of Thrones” TV series, I have been disappointed by past video game adaptations of the franchise. While there have been several attempts, none have truly captured the essence of Westeros. However, it seems like that’s about to change. Netmarble has unveiled a new trailer for “Game of Thrones: Kingsroad” during The Game Awards 2024. The game, set to release in 2025, promises to engross players in a world of dragons and White Walkers.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the world of Ice and Fire. In Kingsroad, you will step into the shoes of a new character. You will be an heir to House Tyre, a house exclusive to the game. In the game, House Tyre is a noble house in the North. Despite not being from the original story, the experience will remain true to the Game of Thrones universe you know and love.

The key reason behind that is the game is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO. This means the story and character elements in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will be a direct connection to the original. But how is the gameplay?

Kingsroad is a Proper Game of Thrones RPG

The game gives you a real Game of Thrones RPG taste. Players can forge their unique combat style and customize their character to secure their legacy in Westeros. This is done through an amazing character creator which will let you decide how you want to carry yourself in the Seven Kingdoms.

On top of the perfect character creator, the game gives you the chance to select your class. There are three classes in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad which are Sellsword, Knight, and Assassin. Each class helps you dictate your own path towards the crown of Westeros.

At The Game Awards 2024, Netmarble also promised that Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is set to launch globally in 2025, except for certain Asian regions. While a specific release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, Netmarble has assured fans that it will be announced in the coming year.

Are you excited to jump into Westeros with the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad? Tell us what you think about the game in the comments below.