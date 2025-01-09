Game of Thrones Kingsroad Gameplay Trailer Reveals Platform and Closed Beta Test Details

This year is going to be an absolute joyride for all types of video game lovers, and one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2025 is the Game of Thrones action-adventure RPG. The developer Netmarble has released the first gameplay trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a class-based action-adventure RPG featuring distinct character archetypes. You can represent the noble Knight, wielding a longsword with classic martial prowess. Alternatively, you can embrace the feral Sellsword, inspired by the Wildlings and Dothraki, offering a raw, aggressive, and destructive combat style.

Finally, the mysterious Assassin, drawing inspiration from the Faceless Men, utilizes dual daggers for swift and stealthy attacks. Highlighting player skill, you will get fully manual controls, a nod to its mobile game origins.

Alongside the gameplay trailer, Netmarble has also revealed the platform details. Game of Thrones Kingsroad will be available on iOS, Android, and Windows PC (via Windows Launcher) in 2025. Despite being a mobile game, the visuals and gameplay loop look exceptional.

Game of Thrones Kingsroad Closed Beta Test Details

Currently, a regional closed beta is scheduled for Kingsroad. The test is only available for Android and Windows PC (through Windows Launcher). You can sign up for the test now through January 12. Moreover, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad closed beta tests will run from January 16-22. It will only be available for players residing in the U.S., Canada, and select parts of Europe.

From the perspective of a fan of the Song of Ice and Fire books and the Game of Thrones TV series, the gameplay looks exciting. Netmarble first unveiled a Game of Thrones: Kingsroad trailer during The Game Awards 2024. During the first reveal, we learned that the stories from the world of dragons and white walkers will enter our lives in 2025.

Are you signing up for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad closed beta test after watching the gameplay trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.