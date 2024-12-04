Game of Thrones Spin-off Series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Gets 2025 Release Window

Game of Thrones concluded a long time ago, and House of the Dragon Season 3 isn’t going to show up until 2026. However, you will be able to fill the void with a new Game of Thrones spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, that is coming your way next year. During a recent conference, JB Perrette, the Global Streaming President of Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed that the GOT spin-off series will premiere in 2025 on HBO.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Release Window Revealed

Perette revealed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is eyeing a 2025 release. According to Variety, the spin-off will be released sometime in late 2025. The exact release date is not yet known, but we can expect the creators to share this information either in early or mid-2025.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon has been a massive success, so it’s evident fans want to see more stories set in this universe. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will have six episodes and will feature the Irish actor Peter Claffey in the lead role. He will portray the Hedge Knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk. Fans are aware that the spin-off will not feature the biggest battles compared to GOT and HOTD as it will mostly revolve around the knights.

The upcoming GOT spin-off is already generating tremendous hype and fans have high hopes for it. Global fans of George R.R. Martin’s universe can’t resist cheering up for the new series. A comment from an X user reads, ‘This will fill the void for waiting for season 3 of House of the Dragon.’ Yet another comment says, ‘GOT actually made a comeback.’

While many details about the spin-off project have been kept under wraps at the moment, we know who the main characters will be. Besides Peter Claffey’s Dunk, we will be introduced to Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen.

While the faces and characters will be fresh in the spin-off, we can expect to hear the names of some familiar houses and meet some significant characters related to the ones we are already acquainted with.