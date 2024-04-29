A New Game of Thrones Game Is in Development: Rumor

Game of Thrones was a massive cultural influence over the years that still has us saying, “The North Remembers.” However, the series hasn’t seen any major video game adaptations besides the one by Telltale Games and a board game. However, it seems that Nexon, well known for publishing, is developing a brand new Game of Thrones game.

The rumor comes from a report posted in Redanian Intelligence. According to the source, South Korea’s Nexon is trying to create a new MMORPG-based game of the adaptation of “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

Per their insider, the game will occur between Seasons four and five of the show. By this point, Roose Bolton is the Warden of the North, and Jon Snow, along with Sam Tarly, who is on The Wall. As such, players will meet these characters during their journey.

Another exciting thing is that the game won’t have the original Game of Thrones cast returning to voice the characters. Instead, it will feature a new voice cast. Furthermore, there will be an entirely online story campaign. Furthermore, since this is an MMORPG, players can choose between male and female protagonists. Depending on which character they pick, the other character will be in-game.

While there isn’t any news around the release window, this is the second attempt by a studio to create a Game of Thrones MMORPG. Earlier, a game called Game of Thrones: Seven Kingdoms was shelved. Furthermore, there might be some success here, given Nexon’s track record with MMORPG. The South Korean company runs possibly two of the biggest MMORPGs – Maple Story and Dungeon Fighter Online.

So, what are your thoughts on a Game of Thrones MMORPG? Do you plan on playing it? Let us know in the comments below. Previously, it was reported that three animated spin-offs of Game of Thrones are being worked on by HBO.