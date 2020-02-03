Samsung is expected to launch its clamshell-designed foldable phone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip next week at the Galaxy Unpacked event. We have already seen multiple leaks regarding the design and specifications of the handset and now, popular concept designer Ben Geskin has shared a hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Ben took to Twitter to share the video over the weekend. In the video, we see the Mirror Purple color variant of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip. Take a look at the tweet below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The 19-second clip complies with the design renders we’ve seen in the past. We see the dual rear cameras along with the secondary tiny display first seen in the leaked real-life images of the handset. The secondary display is expected to be a 1.06-inch Always-On Super AMOLED panel with 300 x 116 pixel resolution. It is rumored to show the time and notifications.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to sport a huge 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 22:9 aspect ratio and punch-hole design. The punch-hole could house a 10MP selfie camera. It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage are expected on the foldable phone.

If you’re interested to learn more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we have compiled all the leaked specifications and design renders which you can check out here.

Now that we’re just a few days away from the expected February 11 launch date, are you excited about the Galaxy Z Flip or would you rather prefer the Moto Razr just to relive the nostalgia? Let us know in the comments.