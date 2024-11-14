Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Potentially Launch on This Date

The excitement around the launch of the Galaxy S25 series is high, and that’s because Samsung has already announced that it will roll out the stable One UI 7 update alongside it. It was confirmed that One UI 7 will launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series sometime in January. And now, all thanks to a new leak, we might finally know the release date of the Galaxy S25 series.

As per an image shared by the X user @pnk505, Samsung is conducting a consumer survey through Google Forms in Vietnamese. When translated, the text says that people who answer the survey will get a 10% discount voucher on January 5, 2025, which they can redeem to buy the Galaxy S25 smartphone. Hence, a lot of people speculate this could be the day Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S25 series.

Image Credit: X/@pnk505

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t confirm the S25 series will launch on January 5. This is because the 10% discount vouchers could be valid for as many days or months as Samsung likes. However, the Galaxy S25 series page link that follows right after the date suggests the phone could very well be released on the 5th of January. So, take this leak with a grain of salt.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to bring a few improvements over its predecessor, and you can read more about it in our Galaxy S25 series roundup. TL;DR; there’s a slight change in the design, Snapdragon 8 Elite in all models, and a change in one of the camera sensors in the S25 Ultra. You can also check out new One UI 7 features in our dedicated guide. Besides, find out if your Samsung phone will be eligible for the One UI 7 update.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 series? Are you looking forward to its launch? Do let us know in the comments below.