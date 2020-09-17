Samsung India has announced a promotional sales event wherein one of the latest flagship smartphones is being offered at a significant discount. As part of the ‘Samsung Days’ sale from today to next Wednesday, September 23, the Galaxy Note 20 will be available starting at just Rs. 68,999 in India. The phone was launched starting at Rs. 77,999 in the country, which means it is getting an instant discount of Rs. 9,000 during this week. Folks using HDFC Bank cards will also be eligible to for an additional cashback of Rs. 6,000, bringing the price down to just Rs. 62,999.

The ‘Samsung Day’ discounts on Galaxy Note 20 are available across Samsung.com, Samsung showrooms and all leading online and offline stores. The offers are available on all variants of the device and across all color options, including mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic blue. The device was originally launched in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colors before the company added the Mystic Blue option last month.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 20 is Samsung’s flagship phablet for this year, and features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ flat AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device comes with the Exynos 990 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It sports a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 9W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Note 20 comes with a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 12MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 64MP telephoto camera that supports 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Space Zoom. The selfie camera on the Galaxy Note 20 has a 10MP sensor.