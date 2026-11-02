Apex Legends x Godzilla Collab Teased in New 17-Second Video

After the recent Street Fighter crossover, Apex Legends might be adding something truly colossal to the Outlands. Respawn shared a teaser on X that hints at an upcoming Godzilla collab, potentially bringing the King of the Monsters to the battle royale game.

The 17-second teaser shared on the official Apex Legends X account had the caption, “Something big is coming…” It features a glowing blue Apex logo, which later multiplies and holds a striking resemblance to Godzilla’s iconic dorsal plates.

What makes the teaser even more convincing is the roaring audio accompanying it, which almost confirms the Godzilla connection. While Respawn hasn’t explicitly revealed what’s coming, the teaser certainly gives fans plenty of reasons to expect something monster-sized.

This isn’t the first time Apex Legends has explored partnerships with major franchises. The game recently collaborated with Cyberpunk 2077 as well. Before that, there was Gundam and even Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

If the latest teaser really points toward Godzilla, Respawn could take this opportunity to turn this crossover into something much more exciting. Perhaps the developer could take inspiration from Fortnite and introduce an actual giant monster as part of a limited-time game mode.

Imagine players fighting Godzilla during a match, dodging its attacks, or trying to survive while it wreaks havoc across the map.

Respawn has experimented with similar ideas in previous collaborations, too. The Gundam event featured Gundam statues and destroyed Mobile Suits across Broken Moon, while the Cyberpunk 2077 crossover introduced new Cyberware abilities and transformed E-District into a Night City-inspired location.

It remains unclear whether the event will feature Godzilla-themed legend skins, a limited-time mode, map changes, or something entirely different. There is also no confirmed release date or official announcement detailing the collaboration.

Considering how Respawn has handled its previous crossovers, expectations are high. Hopefully, the developer reveals more details soon and gives Apex Legends players a crossover worthy of the King of the Monsters.