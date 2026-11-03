This Fortnite Glitch Lets You Open Vaults Without Keys to Farm Pirate Shop Token Fast

Fortnite is no stranger to glitches, and in the new Treasure Hunters Mini Season, there’s one that lets you open Vaults without keys. This isn’t entirely new, as the glitch has appeared before, but this time it lets players farm Pirate Shop Tokens faster. If you’re after the ultimate “One Piece” treasure, this is for you.

Fortnite Cannonball Glitch Opens Vaults Without Keys, Check How It Works

Fortnite player Zayphol posted a video on X on November 2, 2026, showing a vulnerability in the game’s Vault design. While players can’t breach it to access the loot inside without a key, they can, however, break chests within the Vault. This is exactly what Zayphol did to show off this newly discovered Fortnite glitch.

They hurled the newly added Explosive Cannon Ball from the Fortnite Treasure Hunters loot pool at the corner of the Vault. With the blast radius being quite large, if positioned correctly, it can destroy all chests inside. While players won’t get access to the loot, they can still get the Pirate Shop Token.

Image Credit: X/Beratklar_FN

This works because players can either search or destroy chests to get this elusive item. What’s more, this glitch saves players the time and effort required to find a key to open a Fortnite Vault. With the Explosive Cannon Balls being a “rare” throwable, it’s easy enough to come across.

But it gets better, as the glitch can also be replicated using the Gum Gum Fruit in Fortnite. Using the Battle Axe ability, players can stretch and extend Luffy’s foot so that it clips through the Vault, slamming down and destroying the contents inside. With the Fruit spawning often, it’s also easy to find it.

To add icing on the cake, there’s yet another item that can be used to execute this Fortnite Vault glitch. Shockwave Grenades can be thrown to slam players against the Vault. The ‘shockwave’ from the grenade breaks the chests inside. Since everyone starts with a Shockwave Grenade, this is hands down the best method to get a Pirate Shop Access Token in Fortnite.

All said and done, keep in mind that everything is based on RNG (random number generator) and your luck. You could find the Pirate Shop Token after opening just one chest; just as you’re likely to find it after opening 1,000 Treasure Hunt Chests in Fortnite.

The Treasure Hunters Mini Season ends on December 5, 2026, with an end-of-season Fortnite live event, which gives you plenty of time to search. Make the most of each match and open as many chests as you can; eventually, you should get the Fortnite Pirate Shop Access Token.