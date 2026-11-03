Fortnite Is Giving Away a Free Gold G-Wagon, Check Your Eligibility

Epic Games is going all out for the Treasure Hunters Mini Season. There’s the One Piece collab, the Fortnite Pirate Shop Access Token, and a new island that’s in the shape of crossbones and a skull. If that wasn’t enough, Fortnite players can also partake in a real-life treasure hunt to get a Gold Mercedes G-Wagon. If it’s too good to be true, it’s not because all that glitters is indeed gold in Fortnite Treasure Hunters.

Fortnite Players in Japan Can Win an IRL Gold Mercedes G-Wagon, Here’s How

Fortnite posted on X on November 1, 2026, shortly after Treasure Hunters went live and revealed a real-life treasure hunt. It’s open to all players, and those who partake stand a chance to win a real Gold G-Wagon. There’s just one catch: the treasure hunt is limited to residents of Japan. Players from anywhere else in the world can’t participate.

The objective of the treasure hunt is simple: create an account, scan QR codes found across Japan to get “Stamps”, and get the ultimate prize, the Gold Mercedes G-Wagon. Other prizes include Fortnite One Piece collab “Booster Boxes”. Of course, this is easier said than done; much like the Pirate Shop Access Token, this, too, works on RNG. Not all QR codes lead to prizes.

Image Credit: Epic Games

This real-life competition is currently live, which means players should ideally start exploring the city and find the Stamps they need. Much like Fortnite Treasure Hunt Chests, players are going to have to scan a lot of QR codes to find what they need. On that note, if you’re from Japan and want to participate, here’s how to go about it:

Go to the Treasure Hunters website and fill in your details.

Read the ToS carefully and create your account.

Go around the city and look for QR codes to scan to find “Stamps”.

Collecting Stamps rewards the “Poster” prize, and collecting all, including a Gold Stamp, could let players win the Booster Box.

Each Stamp collected also gives players a chance to win the Gold G-Wagon.

Players have until November 8, 2026, to collect all Stamps to win prizes. The winners should be announced shortly thereafter. Epic Games could host a separate Fortnite Treasure Hunters real-life event later this month for players in different regions. However, with the Pirate Access Token being the ultimate Fortnite Item Shop prize, nothing else really matters.

That said, players can use our best methods to get a Pirate Shop Access Token in Fortnite by working smart, instead of hard. Remember that while there’s just one Gold G-Wagon out there, there are potentially infinite Pirate Shop Access Tokens for players to find. Best to make the most of things before the end-of-season Fortnite live event occurs on December 5, 2026.