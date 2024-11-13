Fortnite Kicks Are Delayed: When Will They Be Back?

Epic Games usually is very strict with its update timings and content. Unfortunately, this time it will not be the same as Fortnite delayed the much-awaited Chapter 2 Remix’s Kicks launch. So, fans of the new custom shoe cosmetics will have to wait till it is enabled again. But, when will Fortnite Kicks be back?

Well, for those who do not know, Kicks in Fortnite are the latest layer of cosmetics. You can purchase them from the item shop and upgrade your style. Along with the originals, Fortnite is partnering with Nike and Jordan to bring the latest footwear to the game.

Image Credit: Epic Games (via Fortnite Twitter)

However, the fans who were excited to grab the pair from the shop have to wait as Fortnite now announced that Kicks will face a slight delay in their release.

So, instead of the launch of November 12 during the Remix patch v32.10, it will take a bit longer for Kicks to arrive. However, Fortnite has promised that players will still be able to unlock the AJ1 Black Toe Reimagined in the Remix Pass. Unfortunately, it will not be ready to equip as of now.

When Will Fortnite Kicks Be Back?

In an official statement, Fortnite has said, “We’re working on a fix now and will let you know when Kicks will be enabled and will release in the Shop. We’ll provide more updates on this as we have new info.”

We are delaying the release of Kicks in the 32.10 release while we work on a visual issue. Players will still unlock the AJ1 Black Toe Reimagined in the Remix Pass, but will be unable to equip them.



We’re working on a fix now and will let you know when Kicks will be enabled and… pic.twitter.com/0avyJgdYOr— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 12, 2024

This means that there is no concrete timeline for when the custom shoes will be available for players. However, given the Fortnite OG is coming soon, the creators would love to bring all the cosmetics back on track with the prediction of a surge of players in the game.

Nonetheless, it is understandable that Fortnite does not want a glitchy item in the shop for players who love the game and spend money on cosmetics.

Overall, Kicks can bring more fun collaborations within the game if Fortnite does not do them enough already. Are you disappointed with Fortnite Kicks being delayed? Let us know in the comments below.