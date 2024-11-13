Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix (v32.10 Update) Early Patch Notes: Ice Spice NPC Boss, Kicks, and Downtime

Fortnite Chapter 2: Remix is in full swing, and fans are eagerly anticipating the Week 3 update. The v32.10 update will introduce the Ice Spice NPC boss, her mythic weapons, and her skin in the item shop. This update also brings many other exciting additions. Check out our early patch notes to learn more about what’s coming in the Fortnite Chapter 2: Remix v32.10 update.

Ice Spice NPC Boss and Skins

As soon as the Remix season started, we already knew Ice Spice to be the third NPC for this Chapter 2 map. After Snoop Dogg and Eminem, Ice Spice will also get her own POI. Her NPC location will be called the Ice Isle which is the dubbed version of Shark Island. If you manage to defeat her, you will get two Ice Spice mythic weapons: a Grappler and a Rifle.

Along with being an NPC, she will also make her way into the item shop. Ice Spice skins will be available for a full bundle price of 2800 V-Bucks. There will be two different variants of outfits for the Ice Princess.

Fortnite Kicks Make Their Debut?

With the addition of the boss, the new update will also see the Fortnite Kicks make their debut in the game. These will be one of the additions to an already fashionable pool of rare Fortnite skins. Kicks will be a custom shoe skin for you where Nike and Jordan will be some of the many options.

However, some leaks are claiming that Kicks might be delayed and not arrive during the v32.10 update due to bugs. If that happens, we might see them later down the line.

Reload Map Rotations

In the latest update, the Reload mode in Fortnite will also see some shifts. Instead of fixed maps, starting from the v32.10 update, Fortnite Reload will have a rotating maps system. This will make players play between Oasis and Venture.

Before queuing up, players will be able to see the ongoing map. Every 30 minutes, the map will rotate. This mechanic is fairly similar to how the map rotation works in Apex Legends.

The Finale Live Event Teasers

We might also see the teaser for Chapter 6 and Remix finale with the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 update. Although Epic Games stated a reveal for the next chapter will be during mid-month, we might see new files getting added to the game through this update.

A load of teasers will certainly be around the corner for Fortnite given that OG is also returning next month and a Marvel Rivals collaboration is also taking place.

Other Changes

These are the key additions from the early patch notes for the Fortnite Remix Chapter 2 v32.10 update. Along with these, we will also see a lot of old weapons returning during this update as well. These include Hunting Rifle, Silent Sniper, Heavy AR, Tactical AR, Heavy Shotgun, Rapid Fire SMG, Tac SMG, Silent Pistol, TNT, Proximity Mine, Chug Splashes, and Flare Gun.

The server will go for maintenance as usual for every Fortnite update. So, expect a server downtime at 1:00 AM PT on Tuesday for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix v32.10 update, and tell us which feature from this patch notes are you eager to test first in the comments below.