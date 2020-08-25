E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced plans to transition its fleet (directly owned or leased corporate fleets) to electric vehicles by 2030. With this move, the Walmart-owned firm is joining the Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative – EV100.

Flipkart is planning to achieve this goal in a phased manner. According to the company, the process involves placing requirements in service contracts and installing charging infrastructure near 1,400 supply chains. The company will also conduct awareness programs and incentivise delivery executives.

“Our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative ties in with this larger vision of environmental sustainability and allows us to learn from the most forward-thinking global perspectives as part of the EV100 ecosystem. With our scale & scope and intense focus on Sustainability agenda , we believe we can play a significant role in not just fast tracking the adoption of electric vehicles but also making clean mobility mainstream,” said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a statement.

In fact, Flipkart says it is the first e-commerce company in India to join the EV100 initiative. Meanwhile, there are over 80 companies part of the initiative across the globe. According to Flipkart, the transition is part of the company’s sustainability goals. During the past year, Flipkart claims to have created a network of partners. These partners will help the company with designing and manufacturing EVs optimized for e-commerce.

“Flipkart will play a significant role in fostering innovation in technology and exchanging knowledge on e-mobility within our global network of committed businesses. To help make swift emissions cuts and improve air quality for the long-term, we urge more Indian companies to follow suit, sending a powerful signal of support to policymakers wishing to see a faster roll-out of EVs,” said Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group.