Flipkart Launches ‘Sell Back Program’ in India; Here’s How to Sell Your Used Smartphone

Flipkart has launched a much-needed “Sell Back Program” in India for smartphone users to easily sell their devices. The Walmart-backed e-commerce giant announced the program in the country to reduce the amount of e-waste generated from used smartphones and to help people sell any smartphone, regardless of the brand. Here’s how you can sell your smartphone using Flipkart’s new Sell Back Programme.

Flipkart “Sell Back Programme” Announced in India

Flipkart, via an official press release, reveals that the program allows people to sell their smartphones, be it an Apple device or a Lava device, on Flipkart and get Flipkart Electric Gift Vouchers in return. The gift vouchers can then be used to purchase any product on the e-commerce platform or deduct the voucher amount from the price of a particular product. Flipkart says that the Sell Back Programme is valid for any smartphone model, whether it was purchased from Flipkart or not.

Flipkart’s new Sell Back Program in India has been introduced after its recent acquisition of a re-commerce company named Yaantra. It is a company that focuses on recommerce offerings and provides access to quality refurbished smartphones for customers.

Flipkart cited an IDC report suggesting that out of 125 million (approx.) used smartphones in India, only 20 million reach the refurbished market. Almost 85% of the used smartphones end up in the garbage, increasing the amount of e-waste in the environment. This program plans to solve this problem and provide users with a reliable platform for customers to sell their smartphones and get the right buy-back value.

How to Sell Your Old Used Smartphone on Flipkart?

Now, if you want to take advantage of the new Flipkart Sell Back Program, follow the steps below. However, before moving on, it is worth mentioning that the program is currently only available on the Flipkart iOS and Android app. So, we’d suggest you download or update the Flipkart app on your device to access this feature. With that out of the way, let’s get into the steps.

Open the Flipkart app on your smartphone. Tap the drawer icon in the middle of the bottom navigation bar. You will see a new “Sell Back” option here.

Tap on it to open the “Sell Back Program” page on your device and tap the “Sell Now” option (any one of them) to initiate the process.

Now, answer the three given questions that requires you to tell the phone’s brand, IMEI number, and whether or not it switches on for verification.

Select your location and agree to the terms and conditions. You will see the value of your used smartphone at the top.

Note: At the time of writing this article, the program was not available at my location, which is in Kolkata.

Wait for Flipkart to send its executive to pick up your smartphone. It is expected to be picked up in 48 hours and the voucher is expected to be issued within a few hours of the confirmation.

This way, you can easily sell your used smartphone on Flipkart and invest the acquired amount for your new smartphone or any other product on Flipkart.

The Flipkart Sell Back Programme is currently live across 1,700 pin codes in cities Delhi, Kolkata, and Patna. However, as mentioned above, it was not available at my location at the time of writing. We expect it to reach these and more cities soon.

Furthermore, the company mentioned that it will expand the Sell Back Programme for other product categories later this year. So, you might be able to sell used electronic products like your used headphones, Bluetooth speakers, or other accessories on Flipkart soon.