Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced a new payment facility that enables QR code-based UPI payments for pay-on-delivery orders. This move comes after the company saw a gradual rise of UPI-based payments in the market since the past year. Moreover, the new QR code-based payment facility increases customer trust for pay-on-delivery shipments and ensures greater safety by minimizing physical contact.

The company announced the new QR-code-based payment facility via an official blog post. So, as per Flipkart, pay-on-delivery orders will now come with a unique QR code. Upon receiving a pay-on-delivery order, customers can simply scan the code attached to their purchase and digitally pay for them using a UPI app of their choice.

The said payment facility will not only make pay-on-delivery shipments more secure and easy but also make the delivery contactless. The company states that it witnessed a steady rise in the number of UPI-based payments. April 2021 saw 2.64 billion transactions, as per NPCI’s latest data.

Furthermore, the new facility will ensure “consumer trust in digital transactions, enhance consumer safety and contribute to an overall increase in the adoption of digital commerce.”

The move also takes Flipkart further in its goal of replacing the cash-on-delivery system with digital payments. Plus, the company has increased the distribution of its digital offerings to allow shoppers across the country to pay securely for their orders.

The company will start delivering the QR code-based shipments for pay-on-delivery orders starting today. So, if you receive a pay-on-delivery order in the coming days, make sure to pay digitally.