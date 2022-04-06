Flipkart Health+ App Introduced to Deliver Medicines Across India

Flipkart has introduced the new Health+ app as its step into the healthcare segment. The Health+ app is meant to deliver genuine and affordable medicines and health-related products to users across India, especially in remote areas. The app competes with the recently introduced Amazon Pharmacy service in the country. Here’s a look at the details.

Flipkart Ventures Into Healthcare Segment

The Flipkart Health+ app will sell medicines and other healthcare products from different sellers at affordable prices. Users can avail of a discount of up to 60%. The venture claims to serve more than 20,000 PIN codes in India. The products are meant to cater to a wide range of health issues.

The app, which uses Sastasundar.com’s healthcare network, will also employ verifications methods and quality checks to ensure authentic medicines and other products are delivered. Flipkart’s Health+ initiative also includes certified pharmacists for easy medical prescription confirmation and more.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Jhaveri, Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart Health+, said, “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians have witnessed a tremendous shift in favoring wellness and preventative healthcare and there is an increased focus on health and wellness, like never before. Through Flipkart Health+, we aim to solve the critical gap of accessibility to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services across the country, especially in the remotest parts of the country that have been underserved until now.“

Flipkart aims to include added services in the near future with the introduction of teleconsultation and e-diagnostics. The Health+ app also comes with health articles for extra information and information on medicines and their substitutes.

Another interesting bit about the app is that it is designed to work in areas with low internet connectivity, so people in rural areas can get access to medicines with ease. The Flipkart Health+ app is now available to download via the Google Play Store and is soon expected to reach iOS users too.